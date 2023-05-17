Politics – Esken calls for higher taxes for higher-income and wealthy people

In view of the results of the tax estimate, SPD leader Saskia Esken is calling for higher taxes for high-income earners and the wealthy. “The narrow leeway that the tax estimate for the coming budget shows us makes it all the more clear that those on very high incomes and the wealthy have to make a larger contribution and pay higher taxes,” Esken told the “Stuttgarter Zeitung” and the “Stuttgarter Nachrichten” ( Wednesday editions). In order to convince Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) of this, she ‘annoyed’ him ‘if necessary’.

The SPD leader also renewed her call for a special fund for education. She will continue to work to ensure that fair education can “become a national mission” and that “a special fund for education is made possible,” Esken emphasized.

In defense policy, it was argued that a special fund was necessary to secure long-term projects. Esken emphasized that this must apply all the more to the task of creating more equal opportunities and educational justice. “We can’t keep entrusting our children’s future to the next budget negotiations,” she said.

The federal, state and local governments will probably have to make do with a total of around 30 billion euros less in the coming year than was assumed in the autumn. The traffic light coalition in the federal government is still arguing about the budget for 2024. Finance Minister Lindner has therefore, unlike usual, not presented any key figures.

