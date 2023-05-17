Venezuelan in Mexico among the winners of the Mr. Beast contest – EntornoInteligente

For a week the name of Jimmy Donaldson, known on social media as Mr. Beast, went viral. All because, through his official Instagram account, he created a raffle in which all his followers could participate. The content creator’s idea was to celebrate his 25th birthday and that he had managed to reach 150 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. For this reason, the young man was going to distribute $100,000 among 10 lucky winners.

Thousands of people around the world shared the image of the contest, while memes, criticism and ridicule about it arose on social networks.

For some hope was latent, for others it was just a game of chance. But finally the 100,000 dollars have an owner and one of them, although it seemed unlikely, is Venezuelan.

The fifth winner of the $10,000 is Jaime Hernández Terán, a 31-year-old Colombian-Venezuelan living in Mexico. According to her Instagram profile, she is a model, TV and film extra, and business administrator. He is currently married to Rocío Mayela, with whom he has a son who was born in July 2022 and, Like most, he tried the “for not leaving” contest.

His only reaction, after the youtuber’s announcement of the winners, was to share a video on Instagram of the comedian Led Varela, where he said, as a joke: “What makes you think that a Venezuelan would have luck of any kind?” In this case, however, luck was on his side.

The Mr. Beast Contest

Initially the raffle was for $50,000, but it increased to $100,000 due to the huge turnout. The activity was simple: those interested had to share the ‘Giveaway’ photograph in their Instagram stories and comment on the publication.

That first post was a revolution: racked up 10 million Instagram likes and 7 million comments. However, Instagram removed it. According to Mr. Beast, there was no problem because the username of each participant was noted.

Jaime Hernández was not the only Hispanic to win, there were four more people.

Who is Jimmy Donaldson?

Known as Mr. Beast, he is a youtuberbusinessman and philanthropist. Although she is only 25 years old, she has spent more than half her life in front of a computer screen and uploading videos to the internet.

He started at the age of 12 and began to succeed shortly after leaving university. However, his popularity has exploded in the last five years.

Thanks to his success on social networks and on different video platforms, he has become a world star, but also a renowned businessman. Thanks to his leadership, he has transferred his success from new technologies to his life and his business and now he can boast of amassing a million-dollar fortune despite his alarming youth.

According to Wikipedia, the young man is known for making videos focused on people doing challenges in exchange for large sums of money. He is also a co-founder deTeam Treesa fundraiser for the Arbor Day Foundation; like Team Seas, which has raised more than 75 million US dollars and 80 million euros.

Throughout his career, He has made countless videos that have varied their theme to attract more and more audiences. So far it has more than 700 contents on its main channel. Undoubtedly, the ones that have had the greatest success in recent years are those in which great challenges and bets with huge amounts of money are made. Most of these videos are sponsored by third parties and have a spectacular reception within their community.

