Home » Politics – Mali’s Constitutional Council confirms yes to constitutional reforms by military junta
Business

Politics – Mali’s Constitutional Council confirms yes to constitutional reforms by military junta

by admin
Politics – Mali’s Constitutional Council confirms yes to constitutional reforms by military junta

Election workers at referendum in Mali’s capital Bamako Image: AFP

Mali’s Constitutional Council confirmed the adoption of a new constitution in a referendum just over a month ago. The panel rejected all complaints about irregularities in the referendum.

Mali’s Constitutional Council confirmed the adoption of a new constitution in a referendum just over a month ago. The constitution presented by the military junta was approved in the referendum on June 18 with 96.91 percent of the votes, the Constitutional Council announced on Friday. The participation was therefore a good 38 percent. The country’s highest court rejected all complaints filed against the referendum.

According to observers and critics, there have been irregularities and incidents during the vote. The Constitutional Council said votes from some locations had not been counted in the face of voting disruptions in several locations in the north and center of the West African country. The committee did not provide any details.

Critics complain that the reform is aimed at keeping the military rulers at the head of state beyond the presidential election scheduled for February. The new constitution strengthens the role of the president, who will have the power to appoint and dismiss the prime minister and members of the cabinet.

The government is accountable to the president, not to parliament as it has been up to now. Junta leader Assimi Goita is expected to run for the presidency.

The military junta had declared the project for a new constitution to be a cornerstone in the reconstruction of Mali. The West African country is experiencing a complex crisis and has been the scene of attacks by Islamist extremists for years, which began in the north of the country in 2012 and later spread to neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso.

See also  Mali, the Russian mercenaries of Wagner in Timbuktù a month after the withdrawal of the French military

Mali has been under military rule since a coup in August 2020. Junta leader Goita has promised to hand the country over to a civilian government in 2024.

HOME PAGE

You may also like

Passengers of Delta Flight 555 Overcome Extreme Heat...

“Energy prices too high”: DIHK demands “cash drop”...

Lotus changes (and perhaps betrays) its story with...

Social – Welfare association warns traffic light of...

Mecspe Observatory: revenues and orders are stable in...

McFit: Operator slows down expansion abroad

Sims activated without our consent: that’s why it’s...

Companies – Hardly any applications from companies for...

The Mexican Peso Nears 17 Units Against the...

GBP/USD Faces Pressure as UK CPI Weakens and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy