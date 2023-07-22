Home » Barcelona’s Cruïlla de Tardor announces its first numbers
The good taste in our mouths that the Crossroads Festival of this month of July increases with the return of the Crossroads Autumn. In this year’s edition, different rooms in the city of Barcelona will open their doors to host a fully eclectic that matches referring artists con emerging songs from catalan scene that we have already been able to know.

The series of concerts will take place from November 3 to December 1. Those in charge of giving the starting gun will be polish girlon November 4, and Jara Cityon November 10, at the Apollo Roomfollowed by the concert of Funzo & Baby Loud Saturday the 11th at the Sant Jordi Club. Live music will fill the stages for the eleventh month of the year, including double sessions such as Pinpilinpussies + Necinos Friday the 17th at the Sala Wolf o Wins + Banana the 18th in Sidecar.

Also in the Sala Wolf we will enjoy the presence of the Barcelonans Allergic to Pollen on the 24th, preceded by the African Fatima Diawara in Parallel 62 on the 22nd. Finally, 31 FAM will close the month on the 25th representing the urban sounds in Catalan on the stage of the Sant Jordi Clubparallel to the performance of Joan Miquel Oliver in Razzmatazz. The final point will be the iconic baby daconte with his performance at the Sala Wolf on the first Friday of December.

