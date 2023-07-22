FANTASY: Ten tips for players, new fun starts in a few hours!

The competition is filled with registered players, there are many leagues that you can sign up for. So let’s start!

1. Deadline a start 1. kola

Tomorrow is the deadline for buying and selling players and building the starting eleven at 13:30! 90 minutes before the start of the first match of the 1st round. This rule will apply before each round. It is therefore necessary to have purchased players in the Player’s Market and to have the eleven and bench for the current round assembled in My Team. If you miss this deadline, your points will not count towards the 1st round.

At the same time, it’s useful to know that you can no longer make any changes to your Round 1 lineup after the deadline. Buying and selling players will go to the second and subsequent rounds. In the My Team section, in the 1st round column, you will be able to check your point gains, which will gradually arrive immediately after the end of the match, and in the 2nd round column, you will be able to compile your lineup for the 2nd round…

2. Buying players, completing the lineup and stars in it

The player market is used exclusively for buying and selling players for your squad. Formation of the lineup, changes to the formation, selection of the captain (and his deputy) and the arrangement of players on the bench is determined by the My Team section. After you have bought players, you need to go to My Team and select the players who will run out on the pitch for your team tomorrow and bring you the first points.

You don’t have to have only the biggest and most expensive stars in your lineup. It very often happens that the overlooked ones can be far more profitable in terms of points. There is also no need to have a crowded bench with expensive players. One or two very cheap players can open up space in your budget for more interesting players in the starting line-up.

Fantasy football league lineup with a budget of 90 million and an emphasis on strong attack.

An important part of the assembly for every bike. The captain has double points, so you need to choose him carefully and take into account who could be the best of the team. You select the captain in the My Team section by clicking on the three dots next to the player’s jersey or in the mobile version by directly tapping on the player.

The deputy captain is an insurance policy in case of failure of your chosen captain. If the player you have chosen as captain does not enter the match even for a second, double points will be given to the representative you have chosen.

In the My Team section, you can change the composition of your team. Allowed formations are 3-5-2, 3-4-3, 4-4-2, 4-3-3, 4-5-1, 5-3-2, 5-2-3, 5-4-1. You change the formation simply by exchanging players between the field and the bench. In the desktop version with the Drag&Drop system and in the mobile version by tapping on the player you want to replace.

The bench can be a useful tool for scoring points. If one of the players of the starting eleven does not enter the match (does not play even a second), a player from the bench jumps in instead.

Jumping players from the bench is done automatically after the end of the round, so you can get useful points for benched players. Alchemy is the order of players on the bench. The goalkeeper always has the first position. It doesn’t change. You can then change the order of the other three players as you wish.

The order of the players in the field (ie 2nd, 3rd and 4th positions on the bench) is important, because the player in the 2nd position has the best chance to be substituted. Conversely, put someone in the last spot on the bench who you know will be better off not starting that round.

Jokers are a very important thing for a Fantasy trainer and we strongly recommend not to waste them and always think carefully about when to use them. Notice! If you activate a joker (either in the Player Market or in My Team) and save the build, the joker can no longer be deactivated and will be used for that round.

So if the joker is green, it’s activated, if I’m sure I want it activated right now, then I can save the team.

Transfer jokers cannot be used in the first round, as each user has an unlimited number of transfers.

If you don’t do well in the long run, don’t worry, you can always focus on the short term performance of one round and become the best Round Trainer. That is, the user who gets the most points for the current round.

We recommend that you look at the Assistant section, where articles with advice and tips will gradually appear not only from Petr Švancar and Luďek Zelenka. You can also follow the official Fantasy Twitter account.

A good tool for planning transfers and building teams, i.e. basic formations. It’s always good to know what kind of opponents await your players. The player’s closest opponent is always listed under the player’s jersey directly on the field. So when you have Douděra from Slavia HKR (D), it is not a mistake, but a help for you, that the nearest opponent is Hradec and at home.

A larger overview can be obtained directly in the Calendar section, where two types of calendars are available.

Classic = where there is always a schedule of matches for the next round.

Scheduler = where you can find the opponents of all teams until the end of the regular season. For the next matches, there is also a color-coded match difficulty estimate (red = hard match, orange = medium match, green = easy match).

It definitely pays to have players in your team who have more green than red matches ahead of them…

Right Now! It’s definitely best to start right from the first round, but nothing happens if you start your team after the first, second or third round. There is still a chance for a good placement, and in addition, you can become a Coach of the round, where the start date does not matter, and possibly focus on the spring part, when the new Second Chance league starts…

