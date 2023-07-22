Diet, nutritionist advises to always use this typical Italian spice | Helps to lose weight and decreases appetite

Measurements and diet – Pexel

The Mediterranean diet is the one that is most recommended by experts. But to lose weight there is a spice that cannot be missing.

Let’s get started eradicating some very common ideas among those who go on a diet. You don’t lose weight by eating plain salad and grilled chicken breast. Or rather, you lose kilograms, but in the wrong way and as soon as you get distracted for a moment, they all come back and even bring a few friends with them. So for sure this is not the right way. Furthermore following such an unbalanced diet, even if only to lose weight, can have deleterious effects on the body.

It is therefore necessary to have patience and start by adopting a healthy lifestyle. Starting from the diet, it should therefore offer a contribution of all the elements also fats and sugarsto avoid creating imbalances.

In addition to healthy eating there may be some allies in the path of remise en form. Which? For example the spiceswhich are too often underestimated, but which should never be missing in our kitchens and in our dishes.

We could mention many of them: from pepper to saffron, through curry, paprika and even cumin and nutmeg. But there is one that seems to contain a substance, the capsaicin which not only offers that spicy taste, but would appease the sense of hunger. We are talking about the chili pepper, which experts recommend including it in all dishes.

Use spices

When deciding to go on a low-calorie diet, it is recommended to use spices. Generally during the diet we tend to decrease the condiments, or to use simple and light ones. This does not mean that in order to eat healthy or to lose weight you have to eat tasteless food. It would be enough to know how to use spices.

A matter of experimentation, but spices can be used in all preparations, both sweet and savory and help to give more flavor to foods. Turmeric would come to mind, but also paprika which is often included in ricette light. There is also the chili, an Italian spice that stands out for its spicy flavor. Not only does it enrich the preparations, but it is a ally of the line and also of the heart and circulation. A real cure-all.

Chilli – Pexel

The chilli

So here it is the king of spices. Inside there is capsaicin which seems to be able to help in the process of weight loss. Consuming chilli means increase your metabolism, therefore your body temperature and the amount of calories you burn. Plus capsaicin creates a feeling of satiety which allows you to avoid snacks between meals, often the cause of excessive ingestion of calories.

The substance contained in hot pepper is also capable of stimulate the body in the consumption of fats as a source of energy. Finally, some studies have shown how the consumption of chili peppers regulates blood sugar levels and improves insulin sensitivity.

Continue Reading

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

