Home » Politics report: China-linked group behind major cyber espionage operation
Business

Politics report: China-linked group behind major cyber espionage operation

by admin
Politics report: China-linked group behind major cyber espionage operation

A group of online attackers with ties to China are reportedly behind a full-scale cyber espionage campaign. The Google subsidiary Mandiant announced on Thursday that these target government agencies that are of interest to Beijing. “This is the largest cyberespionage campaign by a China-linked perpetrator since the mass exploitation of Microsoft Exchange in early 2021,” said Charles Carmakal, CTO of Mandiant, a cybersecurity company.

A group of online attackers with ties to China are reportedly behind a full-scale cyberespionage campaign. The Google subsidiary Mandiant announced on Thursday that these target government agencies that are of interest to Beijing. “This is the largest cyberespionage campaign by a China-linked perpetrator since the mass exploitation of Microsoft Exchange in early 2021,” said Charles Carmakal, technical director of Mandiant, a cybersecurity company.

The hackers damaged the computer security systems of hundreds of organizations with prepared e-mails. For some victims, the attackers stole emails from key employees working on issues of interest to the Chinese government, Carmakal said.

The company is “sure” that a group called UNC4841 is behind a far-reaching espionage campaign “in support of the People’s Republic of China.” The hackers attacked at least 16 countries and hit public and private organizations worldwide, the report said.

The focus was therefore on issues of high political importance for the Chinese government, especially in the Asia-Pacific region and Taiwan. Foreign ministries as well as research organizations and trade missions based in Hong Kong and Taiwan were attacked.

The espionage activities were discovered in May and are believed to have started in October last year.

See also  New changes in the market for steel enterprises' profit recovery_Sina Finance_Sina.com

The cyberattack on Microsoft Exchange in early 2021, blamed on a Beijing-backed Chinese hacker group, exploited a vulnerability in Microsoft’s email service. At least 30,000 US organizations were reported to have been affected.

HOME PAGE

You may also like

Prices of newly built commercial housing in Xi’an...

Robert Habeck defends reform of the climate protection...

Consip case, Del Sette’s acquittal makes noise: “Now...

Public debt, every Italian has a liability of...

Five percent more: new rent index for Berlin...

Centenary books an electrocardiogram: “Review in 7 months”....

Parties – Wüst advises the CDU to have...

Deutsche Bank: Expect 20% decline in trading revenues...

OECD study on migration: Germany’s deficits in immigration

Flood in Emilia-Romagna, damages for 8.9 billion

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy