Politics – SPD and Greens are considering “changing lanes” for qualified asylum seekers

Berlin (German news agency) – Domestic politicians from the SPD and the Greens have spoken out in favor of a change of lane for certain asylum seekers with jobs. “In and of itself, I am in favor of a clear separation between labor migration and asylum,” said SPD parliamentary group leader Dirk Wiese of “Welt am Sonntag”.

“In view of the continuing need for workers and trainees, it can make sense in individual cases with existing and verifiable qualifications and existing German language skills, in my opinion, to think about a change of lane.” Filiz Polat, parliamentary director of the Greens parliamentary group, said she would support a proposal by the Schleswig-Holstein integration minister, Aminata Touré (Greens). During the Federal Council’s deliberations on the planned Skilled Immigration Act, Touré had proposed allowing asylum seekers with a job to change to a residence permit for gainful employment under certain circumstances. So far, the right of residence does not provide for such a change.

Asylum seekers are usually allowed to work after a short time, but this does not give them any secure prospects of staying. “I welcome Aminata Touré’s proposal because it broadens the options for the so-called lane change,” said Polat. “But here, too, the coalition agreement offers us a starting point; it says: `An existing right to a residence permit is not opposed to an ongoing asylum procedure, provided that the requirements for the residence permit were already in place at the time of entry.`” Stephan Thomae, parliamentarian Managing director of the FDP parliamentary group, expressed reservations when asked. “In the long term, the FDP parliamentary group is committed to clearly separating asylum procedures and labor immigration,” said Thomae.

“Anyone who wants to work with us should take the route of labor immigration from the start.”

