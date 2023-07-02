Politics – SPD politician sees unrest in France as a threat to the country’s stability

Demonstrators in Paris flee police tear gas Photo: AFP

According to the SPD foreign policy expert Michael Roth, the serious riots in France pose a threat to the “country’s stability”. The French state must take action against the violence “with all consistency”, because “the security of many people and the stability of the country are at stake,” said the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Bundestag, the “Bild am Sonntag” (“BamS”).

Roth warned that the unrest could spread to other European countries. “This brutal, unrestrained destructiveness of young people, which seems aimlessly directed against everything and everyone, is a new, terrible escalation,” he said.

CDU Vice-Chairman Andreas Jung, a member of the Franco-German Assembly, sees the riots in France as a threat to all of Europe. “Without a stable France, there is no stability in Europe,” Jung told BamS. Germany and France must be anchors of stability together. “Only on solid ground can we fulfill our important role as a motor for Europe.”

The unrest in France was sparked by the death of a 17-year-old who was shot dead by a police officer during a traffic stop. President Emmanuel Macron canceled a state visit to Germany planned for Sunday because of the riots.

