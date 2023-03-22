During a visit to Washington, exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya called on her country to sever ties with its ‘colonial’ neighbor Russia.

During a visit to Washington, exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya called on her country to sever relations with its “colonial” neighbor Russia. “It is time to oppose Russian interference in Belarus’ internal affairs,” Tikhanovskaya said at a press conference in the US Congress. Moscow “supports the illegitimate regime” and “carries out colonialist actions,” said the opposition politician.

“The military aggressor is using our territory, our airspace, to attack and threaten Ukraine,” she said, calling on the Russian army to “completely withdraw from Belarus.”

Tichanovskaya is seen as the face of the Belarusian opposition, and she regularly denounces the government’s ongoing attacks. In the 2020 presidential election, Tikhanovskaya ran against Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power in Belarus for three decades.

