Politics – traffic light government plans new space strategy

Berlin (German news agency) – For the first time since 2010, the federal government intends to adopt a strategy for German space travel in the summer. The paper, reported on by the “Sddeutsche Zeitung” (weekend edition), focuses on the increasing commercialization of space travel, satellites in the fight against climate change and more sustainable space travel.

In particular, the government wants to support space founders and set up a space innovation hub to develop projects. In order to make space travel more environmentally friendly, space debris should be reduced and eliminated. A national space law, which the government wants to introduce after years of discussion, could also create the framework conditions for this. “The new strategy should take into account the increasing importance of space travel and focus on the economic, social and strategic importance of technologies, data and applications from space,” say the initiators.

The aim is also to increase people’s understanding of the importance of space travel. “We have set ourselves a very ambitious timetable for the space strategy because the relevance of the associated key technologies is increasing rapidly,” said the Federal Government’s Space Commissioner, Anna Christmann (Greens).

