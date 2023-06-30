Equalis becomes the legaltech partner of SYS-DAT Group

The legal sector has to face new challenges every day, also and above all from a technological and security point of view, issues of increasingly strategic importance. For this, the annexation in SYS-DAT Group Of equal which boasts a number of clients among the main national and international law firms (Bonelli Erede Lombardi Pappalardo, Gattai Minoli & Partners, Gatti Pavesi Bianchi Ludovici, Grimaldi Alliance, Pedersoli), through the subsidiary DENYa company of the Milanese group highly specialized in solutions in cloud environments and Microsoft partner, with expertise in various markets including legal, takes the Group’s preparation in the legal tech field to a higher level.

SYS-DAT Group strengthens offering and competence for the legal industry

SYS-DAT Group is one of leading Italian groups specialized in ICT. It has always been a highly innovative company oriented towards offering its customers complete and integrated IT solutions throughout the country and abroad. The services offered cover all mission critical business processes, starting from the ERP management area and then extending to various application areas including CRM, SDM, PDM, BI, GDPR and Retail & Distribution developed on-premise or cloud. All this through the use of various advanced technologies, including solutions by Cyber ​​Security and Artificial Intelligence.

The merger of NEKTE and Equalis is another piece that adds to the growth plan undertaken by the Group, where each company is characterized by great experience in highly innovative sectors and solutions. In particular, the transaction helps to further strengthen the group’s offer aimed at the digital transformation of the legal world.

Along these lines, a recent sector research (the Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey 2022 report), highlighted that over 91% of corporate legal offices believe it is essential to make use of a technologically prepared law firm, and over 63% of the lawyers interviewed in the survey it intends to invest in software to support the legal activity: precious indicators that signal the urgency of making use of technologies that make the workflow in the legal industry more efficient and secure.

Equalis becomes the reference tech partner for the legal world

“The specific skills of the founders of Equalis represent a contribution of the highest value that enrich our experience – declares Matteo Neuroni, CEO of SYS-DAT Group – Furthermore, what we most appreciated was a perfect alignment of values ​​and principles guide at the basis of their approach, which blend well with those of the Group. Very profitable synergies will be created”

Umberto Bramani, CEO and Founder of NEKTE, says: “We see this acquisition as a natural development of our business. Our strengths, including being a Microsoft partner and providing cloud solutions, blend well with Equalis’ experience in system integration. The value that will arise from the collaboration between us immediately appeared concrete and full of potential”.

Stephen Fogato, associate of the Equal, says: “We have known NEKTE for many years and we recognize its great professionalism and know-how. Our complementarity in terms of skills, customer base and application solutions allows us to expand the quality of the service offered and concentrate on their technological innovation. Furthermore, joining a solid group such as SYS-DAT allows us to be the technological partner of reference for the legal world“.

