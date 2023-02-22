Home Business Polls, Meloni flies to 51%, second only to Draghi. Black jersey for Renzi
Polls, Meloni flies to 51%, second only to Draghi. Black jersey for Renzi

by admin
Polls, Meloni flies to 51%, second only to Draghi. Black jersey for Renzi

How would Italians vote today? FdI, after the results of the regional ones, rises to 31.1%. The gap between M5S (17.2%) and PD (16.9%) narrows

The National Political Observatory has published the voting intentions of Italiansafter elections in the two most important Italian regions, Lombardy and Lazioin which the right has triumphed.

The survey was carried out by administering a questionnaire to a sample of 1,000 adults, from 15 to 21 February 2023.

How would Italians vote today?

Brothers of Italyafter the results of the regionals, goes up to 31,1%. The gap between is narrowed M5S (17.2%) e PD (16,9%)which currently travel in pairs.

The trust in the Meloni government stands at 50%, down from trust in the previous Draghi government, but up from the Conte government. Men aged 65 and over (64%) have the most confidence in the Meloni government (52% against 47% of women).

Of course, 89% of them are Italians politically placed on the right, against 4% of those politically placed on the left.

The trust of Italians in political leaders

political leaders

As for political leaders, however, President Meloni enjoys 51% confidencesurpassed only by Mario Draghi (61%) and followed at a distance by Conte (36%) and Bonaccini (30%). Last place in the standings for the trust of Italians in political leaders goes to Matthew Renziwith 13% of the vote.

Salvini, Calenda, Berlusconi, Schlein and Fratoianni are in the middle, and they fluctuate between 26 and 17% approval on the part of Italians.

