Investigations continue on the 5-year-old girl found dying yesterday in a park in Berlin, in the Pankow district, and then died shortly after in hospital.

The police immediately said they suspected a homicide, presumably with a knife. As reported by Dpa, citing a spokeswoman for the Berlin prosecutor’s office, the 19-year-old man arrested yesterday is said to be the babysitter of the little girl and a friend of the family.

The arrested person is expected to appear before the judge today. Many aspects remain to be clarified.

The man would have found himself yesterday afternoon in an open space with games with the little girl and her other siblings. The babysitter then walked away with the very young victim and announced his disappearance shortly thereafter.

After a few hours of searching, the little girl’s body was found. The arrested man would be a German-Turkish citizen, while the girl is from a German, Turkish and Polish family.

Near the place where the little girl was found, the people of the neighborhood have started to place candles.

The mayor of Berlin, Franziska Giffey, declared herself “shocked” by an event that “breaks her heart”.