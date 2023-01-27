Home Business Popular Chinese concept stocks rose and fell mixed on Friday, Tuya Smart rose more than 13%, Tuniu fell more than 11%_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Popular Chinese concept stocks rose and fell mixed on Friday, Tuya Smart rose more than 13%, Tuniu fell more than 11%

Popular Chinese concept stocks were mixed on Friday,NasdaqThe Golden Dragon Index fell 0.28%.

Tuya Smart rose more than 13%,Fang Duoduorose more than 12%,WIMI Hologramfun headlines36 kryptonKuke Music rose by more than 10%, Gaotu rose by more than 8%,Cheetah MobileHornrose more than 6%,Kingsoft Cloudnew oxygenUp more than 5%, 360 Mathematics,NIOXiaopeng Motors,Canaan TechnologyYouxian rose by more than 4% every day,betta fishDadaThe group rose by more than 3%, Kaixin Auto, Luokung Technology, and Dajian Yuncang rose by more than 2%.Xiaoying TechnologyEnergy Chain Smart Electric, Atour Group,Know almostJingdongrose more than 1%.

Jianzhi Education fell by more than 12%,Tuniufell more than 11%,neteaseYoudao and Yingxi Group fell more than 5%.Huyafell more than 4%,Tencent MusicRenren Companyfog coreTechnology, Waterdrop Company,LantingGatherfell more than 3%,Qinhuai DataDane TechnologyVipshopNo.NinetownscityHuanju Group,car homeIQIYImonster charging1 drug networkfell more than 2%,AliBabasohuManbang, Ctrip,New OrientalDing Dong grocery shoppingZhiwen Group,Yixian E-commerceBOSS direct employment fell more than 1%,idealcar,litchiBilibilidown nearly 1%.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Dow rising for a sixth straight session.teslaLed technology stocks higher. All three major indexes posted gains for the week. The U.S. December core PCE price index reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will further slow down the pace of interest rate hikes. The market continues to focus on US stock earnings.

The Dow rose 28.67 points, or 0.08%, to 33978.08; the Nasdaq rose 109.30 points, or 0.95%, to 11621.71; the S&P 500 rose 10.13 points, or 0.25%, to 4070.56.

All three major U.S. stock indexes recorded gains this week. For the week, the Dow gained 1.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.47%. The Nasdaq rose 4.32%, its fourth straight weekly gain.

　　List of leading Chinese concept stocks:

　　List of stocks leading the decline:

