Nestlé is one of the multinationals that has extensive experience in the Colombian market. Since 1944, this company has provided food that meets the basic needs of each home. Among the most outstanding products you can find cereals, dairy products, ice creams, snacks, pet food, among others.

Recently, the company announced a million-dollar investment in the main factory in Bugalagrande, Valle del Cauca. It’s about the inauguration of a new line of the Milo productmade with a technology that is not used by any company in the country.

For the execution of this project and within its investment plan between 2023 and 2026, Nestlé expects to invest a value of $100 million dollarsThis was stated by Antonio Núñez, CEO of Nestlé Colombia to the newspaper La República.

“It is about expanding the production capacity of Milo in our Bugalagrande factory. And we are going to do it with a drying technology that currently does not exist in Colombia and that Nestlé has designed in its research centers. This will allow us to increase the production capacity installed in Bugalagrande by 40%”, explained Núñez.

According to the CEO of Nestlé Colombia, this increase in capacity seeks to Colombia becomes a Milo production hub for Latin America, beyond supplying the local market. In addition, another of the objectives will be to improve the product by strengthening proteins, reducing sugars and more nutrients that are friendly to health and well-being.

The results that the multinational expects with this investment is to achieve a 40% increase in the production capacity of Milo. In addition, they expect to increase exports from Colombia by 15%. “Currently we already export to countries like the US, Peru and Central America; but we want to grow”, added Núñez.

Finally, Antonio Núñez revealed details about the company’s next moves and left the door open for a possible acquisition of Colombian companies.