Business

by admin
Source: Nanhua Futures Author: Nanhua Futures

Research report text

Today (March 16) DaliancornandstarchThe price dropped slightly, and the price difference of rice noodles kept expanding. Prices in Northeast China remained weak, and rumors of targeted rice auctions were postponed until May, but the market did not respond significantly.

Market purchasers are still cautious, and their willingness to purchase and build warehouses is low, mainly to digest inventories. Port inventories continue to rise, and traders tend to be cautious in purchasing. Corn in North China fell sporadically, and the market circulation was stable. Grain merchants adjusted their shipments according to their own conditions and adjusted downstream prices.

The price of corn in the sales area is stable, the quotations of traders are temporarily stable, and the goods are generally sold, and the purchasing attitude of feed enterprises is relaxed. In terms of starch, the performance in North China was stable, and some enterprises in Weifang rose slightly, but the rest of the enterprises reported that the transaction was average.

The sales area in South China remained stable as a whole. Small packages were better than tons of packages. The supply of goods at ports was loose, and short-term prices were temporarily stable.

On the whole, the price difference of rice noodles is expected to further widen.

