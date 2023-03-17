Home World Pope meets Lebanese PM: To ensure peace and stability in the region – Vatican News
World

Pope meets Lebanese PM: To ensure peace and stability in the region – Vatican News

by admin

The Pope receives Lebanese Prime Minister Mikati. Afterwards, Prime Minister Mikati met with Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, and Archbishop Gallagher, Secretary-General of the Department of Relations with States and International Organizations.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis received Lebanon’s interim Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the Vatican on March 16. Afterwards, Prime Minister Mikati met with Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, and Archbishop Gallagher, Secretary-General of the Department of Relations with States and International Organizations. The news was announced in a bulletin from the Holy See Press Room.

The announcement stated that during the cordial conversation between the two parties, “the Holy See expressed concern about the difficult socio-economic situation that the people of Lebanon are facing. This situation is exacerbated by the institutional impasse in Lebanon, which urgently awaits the election of a new President of the Republic”.

In addition, the announcement clearly stated that the two sides emphasized “the indispensable presence of Christians in Lebanon and in the entire Middle East, and also reiterated the need to strengthen harmonious coexistence among Lebanese of different faiths in order to ensure peace and stability in the entire region”.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

See also  Covid, Fauci: "We are facing a dangerous new wave of cases, we need to prevent it now"

You may also like

Côte d’Ivoire-Fight against the high cost of living:...

El Bosque Sonoro announces the artists of its...

Zvezdan Slavnić insults Anđela in the Cooperative |...

Directive on “green” real estate: risk tightening on...

Review of U2’s “Songs Of Surrender” Quadruple Album

Kennedy, the villa on the French Riviera for...

WindTre loses mobile network customers: 2022 data

Myanmar, massacre in a monastery: 22 dead. The...

Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state...

ABA liga o kazni za Lesora | Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy