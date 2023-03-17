The Pope receives Lebanese Prime Minister Mikati. Afterwards, Prime Minister Mikati met with Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, and Archbishop Gallagher, Secretary-General of the Department of Relations with States and International Organizations.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis received Lebanon’s interim Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the Vatican on March 16. Afterwards, Prime Minister Mikati met with Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, and Archbishop Gallagher, Secretary-General of the Department of Relations with States and International Organizations. The news was announced in a bulletin from the Holy See Press Room.

The announcement stated that during the cordial conversation between the two parties, “the Holy See expressed concern about the difficult socio-economic situation that the people of Lebanon are facing. This situation is exacerbated by the institutional impasse in Lebanon, which urgently awaits the election of a new President of the Republic”.

In addition, the announcement clearly stated that the two sides emphasized “the indispensable presence of Christians in Lebanon and in the entire Middle East, and also reiterated the need to strengthen harmonious coexistence among Lebanese of different faiths in order to ensure peace and stability in the entire region”.

