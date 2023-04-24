Home » Portugal – Environmental activists pile up 650,000 cigarette butts in Lisbon
Portugal – Environmental activists pile up 650,000 cigarette butts in Lisbon

Portugal – Environmental activists pile up 650,000 cigarette butts in Lisbon

Environmentalists with cigarette butts in Lisbon Image: AFP

Environmental activists have piled up around 650,000 cigarette butts in a square in Portugal’s capital Lisbon. With the action they wanted to set an example against plastic waste.

Environmental activists have piled up around 650,000 cigarette butts in a square in Portugal’s capital Lisbon. “We asked everyone in Portugal to take part in this community project to draw attention to plastic pollution,” the initiator of the campaign, 34-year-old German Andreas Noe, told the AFP news agency on Sunday. Because many people are not aware that there is plastic hidden in cigarette butts.

A single small cigarette butt is a good example of “how everyone can start doing something” about pollution and the climate crisis in general, Noe said. Within a week, the participants in the campaign had collected enough cigarette butts to fill around 40 plastic beer kegs. They then dumped the butts onto plastic wrap.

“We want to end this problem by encouraging people to throw their cigarette butts in the bin or in pocket ashtrays – anywhere but on the floor,” said Noe’s collaborator David Figueira.

Noe moved to Portugal six years ago and is now fully committed to protecting the environment. Two years ago he had already collected around a million cigarette butts in two months.

See also  Drought, the flow of the Piave increased, "The only way to save the agriculture of the Marca"

