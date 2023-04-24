cURL: Security Warning! Several IT vulnerabilities reported

As the BSI reports, vulnerabilities have been identified for cURL. You can read a description of the vulnerabilities and a list of the affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on April 21, 2023 to a vulnerability with several vulnerabilities for cURL that became known on March 20, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the products Amazon Linux 2, Fedora Linux, NetApp Data ONTAP, Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux and Open Source cURL are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: NetApp Security Advisory NTAP-20230420-0012 (Status: 04/20/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Several vulnerabilities for cURL – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.5.

cURL Bug: Effects of an IT attack

cURL is client software that allows file sharing using multiple protocols such as B. HTTP or FTP allowed.

A remote, authenticated attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in cURL to disclose information, bypass security protections, or cause unknown effects.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-27538, CVE-2023-27537, CVE-2023-27536, CVE-2023-27535, CVE-2023-27534 und CVE-2023-27533 traded.

Systems affected by the cURL vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Amazon Linux 2 (cpe:/o:amazon:linux_2)

Fedora Linux (cpe:/o:fedoraproject:fedora)

NetApp Data ONTAP (cpe:/a:netapp:data_ontap)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Open Source cURL < 8.0.0 (cpe:/a:curl:curl)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

NetApp Security Advisory NTAP-20230420-0012 vom 2023-04-20 (21.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://security.netapp.com/advisory/ntap-20230420-0012/

NetApp Security Advisory NTAP-20230420-0011 vom 2023-04-20 (21.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://security.netapp.com/advisory/ntap-20230420-0011/

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-1729 vom 2023-04-21 (21.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/ALAS-2023-1729.html

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-1727 vom 2023-04-21 (21.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/ALAS-2023-1727.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1711-1 vom 2023-03-31 (03.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014291.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1582-1 vom 2023-03-27 (28.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014166.html

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5964-2 vom 2023-03-27 (28.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5964-2

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-2884BA1528 vom 2023-03-24 (27.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-2023-2884ba1528

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-7E7414E64D vom 2023-03-24 (27.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-2023-7e7414e64d

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-0DE03A9232 vom 2023-03-24 (27.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-2023-0de03a9232

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0865-1 vom 2023-03-21 (22.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014128.html

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5964-1 vom 2023-03-20 (21.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5964-1

Curl 8.0.0 Release Notes vom 2023-03-19 (20.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://daniel.haxx.se/blog/2023/03/20/curl-8-0-0-is-here/

Curl Security Advisory vom 2023-03-19 (20.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://curl.se/docs/CVE-2023-27533.html

Curl Security Advisory vom 2023-03-19 (20.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://curl.se/docs/CVE-2023-27534.html

Curl Security Advisory vom 2023-03-19 (20.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://curl.se/docs/CVE-2023-27535.html

Curl Security Advisory vom 2023-03-19 (20.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://curl.se/docs/CVE-2023-27536.html

Curl Security Advisory vom 2023-03-19 (20.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://curl.se/docs/CVE-2023-27537.html

Curl Security Advisory vom 2023-03-19 (20.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://curl.se/docs/CVE-2023-27538.html

Version history of this security alert

This is the 7th version of this IT security notice for cURL. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

03/20/2023 – Initial version

03/21/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

03/22/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

03/27/2023 – Added new updates of Fedora

03/28/2023 – Added new updates of SUSE and Ubuntu

04/03/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

04/21/2023 – Added new updates from NetApp

