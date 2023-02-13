Xing Dongwei, all-media reporter of the Rule of Law Daily, and Zhai Xiaogong

On the morning of February 13, the Hainan Provincial Procuratorate held a meeting of chief prosecutors of the province to earnestly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the Eighth Party Congress of Hainan Province, and fully implement the spirit of the Central Political and Legal Work Conference and the spirit of the National Procurator General Conference. Summarize the work in the past five years, especially in 2022, and deploy tasks for 2023 and the next period. Zhang Yi, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Chief Prosecutor of the Hainan Provincial Procuratorate, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that the past five years have been the five years in which Hainan’s procuratorial work has forged ahead and achieved remarkable results. Under the strong leadership of the Central Committee, the Hainan Provincial Party Committee, and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, the party group of the Hainan Provincial Procuratorate actively adapts to the situation of multiple reforms such as judicial system reform and internal institutional reform, insists on leading innovation and development with concept renewal, and serves the overall situation of the center with active performance of duties , to strengthen legal supervision through reform and innovation, to forge a strong team with strict governance and inspection, and to vigorously promote the high-quality development of Hainan’s procuratorial work. In 2022, Hainan’s procuratorial organs will maintain a number of case indicators leading the country.

The meeting emphasized that in the face of the new situation, new tasks and new requirements, the province’s procuratorial work in 2023 should be guided by the comprehensive study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the “Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Strengthening the Legal Supervision of Procuratorial Organs in the New Era” and The implementation plan of the Provincial Party Committee and the “Three Important Documents” of the “Opinions of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate on Fully Performing Procuratorial Functions to Serve and Guarantee the Construction of Hainan Free Trade Port” continue to practice “high-quality development of procuratorial work and services to ensure high-quality economic and social development in Hainan “Work theme, with stronger political awareness, rule of law awareness, and prosecutorial awareness, actively perform legal supervision duties in accordance with the law, further promote the comprehensive, coordinated and full development of the “four major prosecutors”, and take the modernization of procuratorial work as the basis for comprehensively deepening reform and opening up in Hainan and free trade ports. Construction provides a stronger legal guarantee.

The meeting put forward seven requirements on how to do a good job in the province’s procuratorial work in 2023 and in the future. Adhere to political guidance, more consciously maintain and defend the overall leadership of the party; adhere to serving the overall situation, and do our best to serve and guarantee Hainan’s comprehensive deepening of reform and opening up and the construction of a free trade port; adhere to the word stability, and work together to promote a higher level of safe Hainan construction; adhere to the rule of law Thinking, take more practical measures to comprehensively improve the level of legal supervision; adhere to the supremacy of the people, as always, do a good job in procuratorial work for the people; adhere to integrity and innovation, and actively promote the modernization of procuratorial work itself; The foundation of development.