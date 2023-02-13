Russian Foreign Minister: The West did not want to see Russia and Germany approaching before it blew up the “Beixi”

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-14 00:06

Reference News Network reported on February 13 that according to the Russian Satellite News Agency, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said that US officials actually admitted that they were responsible for the explosion of the “North Stream” pipeline.

Lavrov said: “U.S. officials actually admit that they were responsible for the explosions of ‘Nord Stream’-1 and ‘Nord Stream’-2. They even talk about it.”

He said the U.S. was doing this to destroy a powerful alliance based on Russian energy and German technology that threatened the monopoly of many U.S. companies.

It is reported that Seymour Hersh, a senior American investigative reporter, previously broke the news that American divers installed explosives under the “Beixi” pipeline during the NATO “Operation Baltic” exercise in the summer of 2022, and the Norwegians detonated the explosives three months later. Hersh said that US President Biden decided to destroy the “North Stream” pipeline after more than nine months of secret discussions with national security experts. The Pentagon later claimed that the United States had nothing to do with it.

According to another report, Lavrov also said that the West does not want close relations between Germany and Russia because the Russian-German alliance has too much influence.

Lavrov said: “The despicableness of Western politicians is well known. Now instigating Ukraine’s conspiracy against Russia, allowing the West as a whole to oppose Russia through Ukraine, to a large extent prevents Germany and Russia from being close.