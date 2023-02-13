© Reuters. US stock market before market: Dingdong Maicai soars 13% as another Chinese concept stock applies for US listing



Investing.com – U.S. stock index futures rose slightly before the market on Monday (13th), and intraday volatility is expected to be limited as the market focus turns to tomorrow’s CPI data.

JPMorgan Chase expects that the monthly rate of CPI in the United States will rise by 0.5% in January, and the monthly rate of core CPI will also rise by 0.5%, while the annual rate will continue to slow down. The increase in the monthly rate was mainly due to the recovery of used car prices in January.

Futures markets are pricing in investors now expecting the federal funds rate to peak at just over 5 percent in July, with only one rate cut by the end of the year, based on the recent strength in the labor market and Fed officials’ continued emphasis on support for further rate hikes. Two rate cuts are expected. That view could be reinforced if the CPI data comes in stronger than expected.

However, people have different opinions on whether the US economy will decline. Tianfeng Securities believes that the U.S. economy is not bad, and may not be in recession this time. The balance sheets of various departments are healthy, and there is no prerequisite for a hard landing. They expect the U.S. economy to grow positively this year, with upside risks outweighing downside risks.

However, David Kelly, an analyst at JPMorgan Asset Management, believes that the U.S. economy is actually weaker than the data show and will remain on the verge of recession in the next few years. Employment actually fell by a seasonally adjusted 2.5 million in January.

In the previous trading day, , rose 0.5%, rose 0.22%, and fell 0.61%. down 3.66%.

As of 21:01 Beijing time (08:01 a.m. Eastern Time), Investing.com’s U.S. stock prices rose 58.7 points or about 0.17% to 33,928.00 points; up 13.0 points or about 0.32% to 4,103.50 points ; Up 73.9 points, or about 0.60%, to 12,378.80.

Premarket stocks

Check Point (NASDAQ: ) rose 1.05%. Its fourth-quarter results were better than market expectations, and it announced an expansion of stock repurchases by $2 billion.

Chevron (NYSE: ) was flat, announcing a dividend hike to $1.51, payable on March 10.

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: ) rose 1.24% on news that Nikola has started building a hydrogen plant.

Tesla (NASDAQ: ) fell 0.26%. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: ) rose 0.39%. Netflix (NASDAQ: ) rose 0.60%, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: ) rose 1.29%, Amazon (NASDAQ: ) rose 0.51%, Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: ) rose 0.67%, Facebook parent company Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: ) rose 2.21%.

Chinese stocks

China Internet ETF KraneShares CSI China Internet (NYSE: ) rose 2.24%.

Dingdong Maicai (NYSE: ) rose 13.62%, and Dingdong Maicai turned losses into profits year-on-year. According to the financial report, the total revenue of Dingdong Maicai in the fourth quarter was 6.2006 billion yuan (RMB, the same below), a year-on-year increase of 13.1%; the gross merchandise volume (GMV) increased by 12.7% year-on-year to 6.77 billion yuan. Under Non-GAAP accounting standards, the net profit was 115.8 million yuan, compared with a net loss of 1.0341 billion yuan in the same period last year.

Haoxin Holdings, a temperature-controlled truck transportation and urban delivery service provider in China, applied for listing in the United States, planning to raise US$15 million, stock code HXHX, and an issue price range of US$4 to US$6.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:) (HK:) rose 4.12%, and Alibaba (NYSE:) (HK:) rose 1.94%.

financial report

Before market: Monday .Com(NASDAQ:)。

After hours: Palantir Technologies (NYSE: ), Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: ).

For all today’s financial reports, please visit Investing.comEarnings Calendar。

Economic Data and Events

22:00 Beijing time (10:00 am EST)

For more economic information, please visit Investing.comeconomic calendar。

