Home Technology Join Zoom meetings in style with Razer’s Kiyo Pro Ultra webcam –
Technology

Join Zoom meetings in style with Razer’s Kiyo Pro Ultra webcam –

by admin
Join Zoom meetings in style with Razer’s Kiyo Pro Ultra webcam –

Have you ever dreamed of showing all your colleagues in a Zoom meeting using your webcam? Maybe you stream or record a lot of video content and want to improve the quality without spending an expensive camera setup? If any of these apply, the latest iteration of the Razer webcam might be right up your street.

Dubbed the Kiyo Pro Ultra, the device features what is believed to be the largest sensor ever seen in a webcam, capable of recording footage in 4K UHD quality. It also has a super-wide F/1.7 aperture lens for the best quality in low light, and uses face-tracking technology to autofocus and automatically adjust exposure based on what you’re doing in front of it.

Needless to say, there are plenty of tips and tricks to explore, so to see if this is the right webcam for you, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below to see the Kiyo Pro Ultra in action.

See also  More iPhones than Android smartphones in circulation: first in the United States

You may also like

Casavo fires 30% of employees. Tinacci: “Difficult but...

Casavo fires 30% of employees. Tinacci: “Difficult but...

Japanese style x hunting bursts out a new...

5 Games to Play This Valentine’s Day with...

Sanremo 2023, how much is Amadeus’ Instagram account...

Assassin’s Creed Origins’ game director has left Ubisoft

Is BeReal already dead? No, but it’s not...

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s next-gen genitals were...

Robotaxis have some problems

The first version of the Android 14 test...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy