Have you ever dreamed of showing all your colleagues in a Zoom meeting using your webcam? Maybe you stream or record a lot of video content and want to improve the quality without spending an expensive camera setup? If any of these apply, the latest iteration of the Razer webcam might be right up your street.

Dubbed the Kiyo Pro Ultra, the device features what is believed to be the largest sensor ever seen in a webcam, capable of recording footage in 4K UHD quality. It also has a super-wide F/1.7 aperture lens for the best quality in low light, and uses face-tracking technology to autofocus and automatically adjust exposure based on what you’re doing in front of it.

Needless to say, there are plenty of tips and tricks to explore, so to see if this is the right webcam for you, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below to see the Kiyo Pro Ultra in action.