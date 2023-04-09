Post next week! The first artifact of the graphics card confirms the parameters and specifications of RTX 4070: 4799 yuan to buy 3080 performance is very conscientious?

Fast Technology, April 9th, if nothing unexpected happens, the RTX 4070 graphics card will be released next week.

Although the value of N cards has risen in recent years, from a relative point of view, RTX 4070 is still the cheapest Ada architecture RTX 40 series product that can be bought at this stage.

After investigation, the RTX 4070 detection and verification information has appeared in the database of GPU-Z, the first artifact of the graphics card, and the specifications can be described at a glance.

The RTX 4070 confirmed that it integrates 5888 CUDA, 184 Tensor units, and 46 RT light-tracking units, which is consistent with the RTX 3070, but ROP cut 32.

Compared with the RTX 4070 Ti, in addition to the reduction in the size of the stream processor, the secondary cache is also reduced to 36MB.

The core frequency is 1920MHz, which can be accelerated to 2535MHz, matching 12GB GDDR6X memory (192bit), and the pin bandwidth is 21Gbps.

Multiple information shows that the performance of RTX 4070 will be on par with the previous generation RTX 3080, but thanks to the Ada architecture of TSMC’s 4N process, the power consumption is lower. The price is expected to be US$599, and domestic sales start at 4,799 yuan. There will be a small amount of public versions, and a large number of non-public versions will be shipped.