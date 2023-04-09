Home Health six girls in the hospital, 4 are from Bologna
Health

by admin
Bagnacavallo (Ravenna), April 9, 2023. One lass transported to helicopter at the ‘Trauma Center’ of‘Bufalini’ hospital in Cesena ed five other girls transported, with codes of low and medium gravity to the hospitals in Cesena and at the ‘Santa Maria delle Croci’ in Ravenna.

It’s the balance sheet collision between two cars occurred this afternoon, Easter dayalong the branch A14 bis in the direction of Ravenna.

It happened shortly after 5pm near the junction for Bagnacavallowhen one Peugeot 208 with on board two girls living in the Milan area hit one Fiat Panda with on board four girls residing in the Bologna area.

On site, in addition to three ambulancesal advanced rescue vehicle with the doctor on board, ai firefighters of the Lugo Detachment and to Road Police of Ravennalanded onhelicopter of ‘Ravenna Soccorso’.

As mentioned, a young woman (cThe driver of the rear-ended car), whose conditions are fortunately proved not serious to the point from endanger his life, was transported by plane to the hospital in Cesena. To allow rescue operations, legal findings and the subsequent removal of the vehicles involved, a section of the Branch was closed to traffic for about twenty minutes.

