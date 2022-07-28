Home Business Poste Italiane first half with record operating profit
Business

Poste Italiane first half with record operating profit

by admin
Poste Italiane first half with record operating profit

Poste Italiane closed the first six months of 2022 with the best half-year operating result in the history of the group. The figure stood at 1.4 billion euros. The good performance was highlighted by the CEO, Matteo Del Fante, who commenting on the results said: “We have started the first half of the year once again in a very positive way, with revenues and profitability increasing significantly compared to the same. period of 2021 and the half-yearly Ebit of the group has reached a record level in the history of Poste ».

“The numbers speak for themselves – he continued -. Performance was solid across the board, consistently above pre-pandemic levels, despite the uncertainties of the macroeconomic environment and the complexity of the historical period we are experiencing. We are at a good point in the execution of the “24SI Plus” plan, which further consolidates our leadership as a “platform company”; In particular in the second quarter, these are “important results” that “allow us to look forward with optimism both for the rest of the year and as regards the medium-term growth prospects of the company”.

Net profit for the first half was € 964 million, + 24.7% compared to the same period of the previous year. Growth accelerated in the second quarter, with + 44% to 469 million “proof of the full execution” of the “24Si Plus” plan. In the half year + 3.2% for revenues at 5.9 billion; 2.9 billion in the second quarter, + 5.1%. The operating result rose by 32.6% in the six months with the Ebit at 1.4 billion. The company expects “an operating result at the end of 2022 equal to double the level of 2016 (1 billion) with a constant track record in response to every macroeconomic context”.

See also  Mainland listed real estate companies pre-loss in 2021 may set a record | Mainland real estate companies | Sales decline | Losses

At Piazza Affari the numbers were greeted with a minus sign. By mid-morning the Poste Italiane stock fell by 0.79% to € 8.06 while the main FtseMib price list was up by almost one percentage point (+ 0.92%).

You may also like

USA: Democrats announce $ 369 billion climate deal

Rai, properties for sale for 200 million

up to date! The Industrial and Commercial Bank...

The point on UniCredit in the quarterly Day...

Lombard industry does not stop

Economic expectations in the EU and the Eurozone...

After the financial report exploded, Zuckerberg mentioned again:...

M&A in the skies: JetBlue snatches Spirit Airlines...

Cainiao Upgrades “End-to-End” Contract Performance Service and Launches...

Strada dei Parchi, the TAR confirms the suspension...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy