Poste Italiane closed the first six months of 2022 with the best half-year operating result in the history of the group. The figure stood at 1.4 billion euros. The good performance was highlighted by the CEO, Matteo Del Fante, who commenting on the results said: “We have started the first half of the year once again in a very positive way, with revenues and profitability increasing significantly compared to the same. period of 2021 and the half-yearly Ebit of the group has reached a record level in the history of Poste ».

“The numbers speak for themselves – he continued -. Performance was solid across the board, consistently above pre-pandemic levels, despite the uncertainties of the macroeconomic environment and the complexity of the historical period we are experiencing. We are at a good point in the execution of the “24SI Plus” plan, which further consolidates our leadership as a “platform company”; In particular in the second quarter, these are “important results” that “allow us to look forward with optimism both for the rest of the year and as regards the medium-term growth prospects of the company”.

Net profit for the first half was € 964 million, + 24.7% compared to the same period of the previous year. Growth accelerated in the second quarter, with + 44% to 469 million “proof of the full execution” of the “24Si Plus” plan. In the half year + 3.2% for revenues at 5.9 billion; 2.9 billion in the second quarter, + 5.1%. The operating result rose by 32.6% in the six months with the Ebit at 1.4 billion. The company expects “an operating result at the end of 2022 equal to double the level of 2016 (1 billion) with a constant track record in response to every macroeconomic context”.

At Piazza Affari the numbers were greeted with a minus sign. By mid-morning the Poste Italiane stock fell by 0.79% to € 8.06 while the main FtseMib price list was up by almost one percentage point (+ 0.92%).