MILANO – Poste Italiane closed the first half of 2022 with a net profit of € 964 million, + 24.7% compared to the same period of the previous year. Growth accelerated in the second quarter, with + 44% to 469 million “proof of the full execution” of the ’24Si Plus’ plan. In the half year there was a + 3.2% for revenues, at 5.9 billion; while they were 2.9 billion in the second quarter, + 5.1%.

The operating result rose by 32.6% in the six months with the Ebit at 1.4 billion. The company expects “an operating result at the end of 2022 equal to double the level of 2016 (1 billion) with a constant track record in response to every macroeconomic context”. And the CEO Matteo Del Fante focuses precisely on the half-year operating result, “the best in the history of the group”: “We have once again started the first half of the year in a very positive way, with revenues and profitability up sharply compared to in the same period of 2021 and the half-yearly Group Ebit reached a record level in Poste’s history “. “The numbers speak for themselves”, he underlines: “The performance was solid across the board”, the results “allow us to look forward with optimism”.

“We are aware of the challenges that await us and we are ready to face them, strengthened by a solid industrial model and our historical experience in knowing how to face even the most difficult times”, acknowledges Del Fante. “Poste Italiane – he notes – is a structurally more solid company in all its activities after the pandemic thanks to our anti-fragile approach, which has led us to achieve results in every macroeconomic context, generating sustainable returns for our shareholders”. Among the diversified activities, the electricity and gas offer for employees was also recently launched, with 10,000 contracts under its belt. “As always – adds the CEO – I am proud of the professionalism, dedication and commitment of the people of Poste Italiane, who work tirelessly to help Italians in every part of the country to achieve their goals with constant attention to innovation. . “