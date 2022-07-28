The lockdown in Wuhan is back, from where the covid pandemic started at the end of 2019. Chinese authorities have ordered the confinement of Jiangxia, a suburb of the city, where about one million people live, following the detection of four asymptomatic cases of coronavirus. The lockdown will last for three days.

Tampon booths everywhere: with infections falling, China does not abandon the “zero-Covid” strategy by our correspondent Gianluca Modolo 11 Maggio 2022



The Chinese city has made a comeback in the last few hours after the publication of two studies in the journal Science. According to studies, the covid epidemic started from the market in the Huanan area, where the first infections occurred at the end of 2019 with the passage of the virus from live animals, for sale, to humans.

China limits “non-essential travel” abroad to contain Covid by our correspondent Gianluca Modolo 13 Maggio 2022



The origin at the market

In recent days, the results of an international study published in Science which should definitively close the debate on the origin of the pandemic. “Our findings provide evidence that the Wuhan market was the first epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic and suggest that SarsCoV2 likely emerged from the wildlife trade in China.” The latest evidence comes after other studies in February that confirmed the thesis, debated in these two years of pandemic in all laboratories and research centers around the world.