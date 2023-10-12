Home » Postponed to 2024 Italy-Africa summit on 5-6 November
Business

Postponed to 2024 Italy-Africa summit on 5-6 November

by admin

The Italy-Africa summit which should have been held on 5 and 6 November has been postponed to the beginning of 2024.

This was reported by the American news agency Bloomberg and sources from the Farnesina confirmed it to InfoAfrica, without providing a precise date at the moment.

According to information in circulation, the decision to postpone the summit with African leaders to early next year is linked to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Announced in recent months, the summit should have offered the opportunity to present the so-called “Mattei plan” for Africa.

The rescheduling of the conference to early next year will coincide with Italy’s presidency of the Group of Seven.

See also  Soumahoro family, investigation closed: "Money for migrants spent by Ferragamo"

You may also like

Introducing the 2024 Lantu Dreamer: A Glimpse into...

Samsung Joins ZTE and Motorola in Blocking Gray...

Survey: 74.1% of Italians with Israel. FdI and...

Qingdao: The Beer Capital of China Delights Guests...

A humanitarian catastrophe is looming in the Gaza...

Copy Trading, Mirror Trading And Social Trading –...

Cross Margin And Isolated Margin: What’s The Difference?

Enhancing Financial Markets with BaaS

Blockchain’s Influence on Traditional Financial Institutions: What is...

Cryptocurrencies, from terrorists to the FTX scandal. Everyone...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy