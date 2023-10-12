Postponed to 2024 Italy-Africa summit on 5-6 November

The Italy-Africa summit which should have been held on 5 and 6 November has been postponed to the beginning of 2024.

This was reported by the American news agency Bloomberg and sources from the Farnesina confirmed it to InfoAfrica, without providing a precise date at the moment.

According to information in circulation, the decision to postpone the summit with African leaders to early next year is linked to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Announced in recent months, the summit should have offered the opportunity to present the so-called “Mattei plan” for Africa.

The rescheduling of the conference to early next year will coincide with Italy’s presidency of the Group of Seven.

