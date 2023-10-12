Home » Lupine Part 3 with amazing shots.
The success of the amazing, inconceivable and overwhelming exploits of Lupin, the TV series broadcast on Netflix, starring Omar Sy, must have left the producers themselves surprised by the enormous success, reaching the third season, and is proof that the public appreciates and is thrilled by the exploits of Assane Diop who emulates the gentleman thief created by the mind of Maurice Leblanc.

The work has its strong point on the unscrupulousness of the protagonist and on the irony of the role play, between the figure of the thief and the victim in question, a challenge that is based on clichés: “Lupine” steals but only from those devoid of morality, even if it seems a paradox to talk about morality with a thief.

All this has made the character extremely popular, so much so that Assane is Lupine and Lupine is Assane, who uses disguises, ingenious ideas and that touch that makes him a gentleman thief.

The seven episodes of the third season, like the previous ones, refer to many aspects of Leblanc’s novels, in addition to giving greater pathos, in this we have the component of making ourselves known, even better. Assane’s youth, so much so that she will have to deal with a character from her past and with her mother.

Intense, compelling in a succession of twists that are explained with flashbacks making everything even more adrenaline-filled, all of this keeps the viewer glued to the screen until the last episode which turns out, with another masterly sensational shot, to be the prelude to a new undertaking of Assane-Lupine in the upcoming fourth season.

Lupine, a title that has awakened the interest of many bored spectators who have thus been able, thanks to the series, to rediscover an old character and research and revisit novels of popular literature of the 20th century. The Lupine version of Assane, in which we see, in a very evident way, the influence of Arsenio created by Monkey Punch, or rather the one from the animation, Lupine III, the most striking cases are how the theft of the “Black Pearl” takes place and how, with great skill, he removes his handcuffs and shows them to the policeman Yossef Guedira. The latter, who acts as Ganimard in the books, the bitter inspector, is fascinated by his way of acting and when Assane asks him for help he does not refuse, knowing that he will be deceived. The antihero who is loved by everyone, waiting for more amazing shots.

