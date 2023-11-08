Home » Potential Strike Threatens the Future of the Las Vegas Grand Prix
Business

Potential Strike Threatens the Future of the Las Vegas Grand Prix

by admin
Potential Strike Threatens the Future of the Las Vegas Grand Prix

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is just around the corner, but the upcoming event is facing a major hurdle. A large number of workers in the food and hotel industry, totaling around 35 thousand, have announced that they will go on strike on November 10 due to labor conditions. The strike is scheduled to begin just six days before the event starts and nine days before the race, which is expected to draw at least 100,000 fans. This poses a serious threat to the organization of the Grand Prix, with no news yet to provide reassurance.

The workers are seeking to renegotiate their contracts with major casino and resort operators, including MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment, and Wynn Encore Resort. The threat of the strike has put the companies on edge, with fears that some establishments may have to close, including Aria, Bellagio, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, New York – New York, Park MGM, Caesars Palace, Flamingo, Harrah’s Horseshoe, Paris Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood, The Cromwell, The Linq, and Wynn and Encore Resorts. This would have a disastrous impact on the organization of the event.

The situation is developing, and it remains to be seen how the strike will impact the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is set to take place on November 19.

See also  Cicchitto, bomb in Piazza Pulita: "Silvio can't stand Meloni". Here because

You may also like

Hotels, investments growing to 1 billion in the...

Key Points from Yi Huiman’s Keynote Speech at...

CEO, CFO or CMO: This is what you...

DaVinci Payments Fined $206,213 by US Government for...

Agriculture: Enpaia’s assets exceed 2 billion, but new...

Hong Kong Economic Growth Forecast Revised Downward to...

Sergio Ermotti on UBS figures – “CS loses...

Rare 1963 One Dollar Bill with Star Serial...

On the third attempt, the large-scale retail trade...

Europe’s re-entry into space travel

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy