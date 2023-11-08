Potential Strike Threatens the Future of the Las Vegas Grand Prix

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is just around the corner, but the upcoming event is facing a major hurdle. A large number of workers in the food and hotel industry, totaling around 35 thousand, have announced that they will go on strike on November 10 due to labor conditions. The strike is scheduled to begin just six days before the event starts and nine days before the race, which is expected to draw at least 100,000 fans. This poses a serious threat to the organization of the Grand Prix, with no news yet to provide reassurance.

The workers are seeking to renegotiate their contracts with major casino and resort operators, including MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment, and Wynn Encore Resort. The threat of the strike has put the companies on edge, with fears that some establishments may have to close, including Aria, Bellagio, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, New York – New York, Park MGM, Caesars Palace, Flamingo, Harrah’s Horseshoe, Paris Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood, The Cromwell, The Linq, and Wynn and Encore Resorts. This would have a disastrous impact on the organization of the event.

The situation is developing, and it remains to be seen how the strike will impact the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is set to take place on November 19.

