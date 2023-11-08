The Surprise List of Manufacturers Launching Smartphones with Qualcomm’s New Processor

Qualcomm Unveils List of Manufacturers for New Snapdragon Processor

Qualcomm recently announced the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor at its annual conference held in Hawaii. This latest iteration of the flagship processor promises significant advances in performance, efficiency, and Generative AI capabilities.

Shortly after the announcement, Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, equipped with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform. However, Xiaomi is not the only manufacturer set to roll out new devices featuring the latest Qualcomm processor.

Qualcomm has revealed a list of manufacturers planning to launch devices with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform. This list includes major smartphone brands such as Nio, OPPO, Redmi, Realme, and others.

A tweet from Qualcomm highlighted that many top brands have selected the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to power their next-generation flagship devices, citing powerful generative AI, premium performance, and intelligent capture features as key reasons for their choice.

Notably absent from the list is Samsung, although it has confirmed its plans to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the modified version for its future Samsung Galaxy S24.

As of now, neither Qualcomm nor the manufacturers listed have commented on their specific release plans for new products based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. However, it is expected that some of these devices, such as the OnePlus 12, could be unveiled in China by the end of this year and then released globally in 2023.

While details remain scarce, smartphone enthusiasts can look forward to an array of new devices powered by the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform in the near future.