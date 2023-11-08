Estefanía Villarreal’s Mission to End Body Shaming: 20 Years After “Rebelde”

Actress Estefanía Villarreal has been a strong advocate for body positivity, having faced years of body shaming as a result of her role in the popular 2004 telenovela “Rebelde”. The show included class discourse, misogyny, bullying, and fat phobia within its script. Villarreal’s character was commonly the target of hurtful comments due to her different body type compared to the majority of the female characters in the show.

Since then, Villarreal has become a vocal advocate for self-love and empowerment. In 2017, she started a campaign for self-love, emphasizing the importance of personal empowerment and unconditional love for oneself. In a recent statement, the actress expressed her desire to represent plus-size individuals and encourage self-love and self-care.

Unfortunately, her journey towards empowerment has not been free from resistance. A TikToker claiming to be a plastic surgeon recently created a video mocking the appearance of Villarreal on the show, a video that the actress found deplorable. The surgeon did not cease his actions, initially attempting to criticize her for taking offense, but Villarreal was quick to respond, calling out the doctor’s misogyny and lack of sensitivity. She reminded him that despite his credentials, he has no right to criticize her or anyone else’s body.

Villarreal’s experience is just one example of how actresses from “Rebelde” continue to face criticism for their appearances. In 2004, the show included harmful fatphobia and misogyny, but it is disheartening to see that, two decades later, the actresses behind those characters are still dealing with the remnants of this harmful rhetoric. Hopefully, with the continued efforts by advocates like Villarreal, there will be more respect and acceptance of diverse body types in the years to come.