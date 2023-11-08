Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman Confident in Team’s Return to Contention after Disappointing 2023 Season

The New York Yankees’ 2023 season ended in disappointment as they missed the postseason for the first time since 2016. However, General Manager Brian Cashman remains optimistic about the team’s future, believing they are close to returning to contention. Cashman discussed these topics and more during a nearly hour-long meeting with reporters at the General Manager Meetings in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Describing the last season as a “disaster,” Cashman expressed pride in the organization’s people and process. Despite the disappointing finish, Cashman believes the Yankees are still a strong team and emphasized that the team fought hard to have the opportunity to compete.

The Yankees finished the season with a record of 82-80, a significant 19.0 games behind the leading Orioles in the American League East Division. Despite high expectations at the beginning of the season, the team fell short, leading to significant disappointment for the franchise.

Despite significant investments, including signing slugger Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million deal, the team faced challenges throughout the season. Judge missed a significant portion of the season due to injury, contributing to the team’s struggles.

In response to criticism regarding the team’s use of advanced statistics, Cashman defended their approach, noting that the Yankees had the smallest analytics department in the American League East while maintaining the largest scouting department in all of baseball.

Looking ahead to the 2024 season, Cashman remains confident in the team’s ability to return to contention and expressed determination in their pursuit of success. The Yankees are set to open the 2024 season on March 28 in Houston, and Cashman believes they are well-positioned to compete once again.

With Cashman’s strong belief in the team’s potential and determination to return to prominence, the Yankees look to rebound from their disappointing 2023 season and come back stronger in the upcoming year.

