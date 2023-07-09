Title: Venezuelan Prospect Jackson Chourio Shines as a Rising Star in Baseball

SEATTLE – Venezuelan baseball prodigy, Jackson Chourio, has been making remarkable progress with each passing season of his professional career. At just 19 years old, Chourio has showcased his exceptional speed, power at the plate, and impressive defensive skills in center field, earning himself consecutive call-ups to the Game of the Future Stars.

Chourio, who ranks as the No. 2 prospect on MLB.com’s Top 100 Prospects list and the top prospect for the Brewers, has continued to shine in the 2022 season. After rapidly ascending from Class-A to Class-A Advanced and eventually reaching Double-A, the young Maracaibo native has left a significant impact on the field. In 71 games with Double-A Biloxi, Chourio has recorded 11 home runs, 14 doubles, and 50 RBIs in 293 plate appearances. Notably, his stolen base count has increased substantially, with 23 stolen bases halfway through the season, compared to 16 steals in the previous year.

When asked about his progress, Chourio humbly attributes his success to staying focused and improving his base-stealing abilities. He acknowledges the need to enhance his plate discipline further, as he aims to eliminate excessive strikeouts. In the 2022 season, Chourio struck out 118 times in 400 at-bats, but this year, he has managed to reduce his strikeout count to 69.

Despite his exceptional performance and recognition as a top prospect, Chourio remains grounded and emphasizes living in the present. While he acknowledges the significance of a potential promotion to Triple-A, he is committed to taking things one step at a time, recognizing the importance of continual growth and development.

Chourio’s remarkable achievements at his young age set him apart from other professional players who typically compete in lower-level leagues. With only two steps separating him from the Majors, the talented Zuliano understands the importance of honing his skills and consistently performing at the highest level.

Above all, Chourio’s primary focus remains on finishing the season strongly and contributing to his team’s success. With an unwavering dedication to his craft, he strives to make a lasting impact and solidify his reputation as a rising star in the world of baseball.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

