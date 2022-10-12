The pound rose against the dollar on Wednesday after the Financial Times reported that the Bank of England had privately signalled that it could extend its £65bn bond-buying intervention into next week.

The pound rose as much as 0.8 per cent against the dollar to $1.1057 following the report, after initially falling on Wednesday during Asian trading to a two-week low.

