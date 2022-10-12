Home Business Pound rises as BoE indicates it may extend intervention | Pound rises after Bank of England hints it may extend intervention
The pound rose against the dollar on Wednesday after the Financial Times reported that the Bank of England had privately signalled that it could extend its £65bn bond-buying intervention into next week.

The pound rose as much as 0.8 per cent against the dollar to $1.1057 following the report, after initially falling on Wednesday during Asian trading to a two-week low.

