Among the mass preachers, there are cadres stationed in the village who take root in the countryside, love the countryside, and let the youth of struggle bloom in the revitalization of the countryside; there are members of the medical aid team who stick to the original intention of being a doctor and protect people’s life and health in the restricted area; , improve the service level, and let thousands of households feel the warmth of the party and the government; there are firefighters who charge at the forefront, fight in the most dangerous places, and use practical actions to protect the safety of people’s lives and property… Their wonderful speeches Showing the big era with small incisions, explaining the big truth with small stories, grounding and touching people’s hearts, won the applause of the audience. After fierce competition, 2 first prizes, 3 second prizes and 5 third prizes were finally selected.

According to reports, since the launch of this mass publicity competition, various districts, counties, development zones and municipal departments in Xi’an have been widely mobilized and actively organized, and a group of excellent public speakers have emerged. More than 300 public speakers signed up for the preliminary competition. After the review and pre-finals, 10 groups of contestants stood out and advanced to the finals. The development of the activity has forged a team of theoretical propaganda and encouraged the cadres and the masses to show new looks and new actions in the new era and new journey.(Reporter: Dong Jiannan)