by admin
2022-10-12 06:43

Shaanxi Daily

On October 10th, the finals of the mass publicity competition organized by the Propaganda Department of the Xi’an Municipal Party Committee and the Xi’an Municipal Party Committee Theory Lecturer Group came to an end at the Xi’an Radio and Television Pomegranate Flower Theater. Combined with typical cases from all walks of life, 10 groups of mass preachers told vivid and touching stories of struggle one by one, showing the new changes, new appearance and new atmosphere around the masses in multiple dimensions, condensing forge ahead in new journeys and making contributions The power of a new age.

Among the mass preachers, there are cadres stationed in the village who take root in the countryside, love the countryside, and let the youth of struggle bloom in the revitalization of the countryside; there are members of the medical aid team who stick to the original intention of being a doctor and protect people’s life and health in the restricted area; , improve the service level, and let thousands of households feel the warmth of the party and the government; there are firefighters who charge at the forefront, fight in the most dangerous places, and use practical actions to protect the safety of people’s lives and property… Their wonderful speeches Showing the big era with small incisions, explaining the big truth with small stories, grounding and touching people’s hearts, won the applause of the audience. After fierce competition, 2 first prizes, 3 second prizes and 5 third prizes were finally selected.

See also  The RT falls below 1 after a month

According to reports, since the launch of this mass publicity competition, various districts, counties, development zones and municipal departments in Xi’an have been widely mobilized and actively organized, and a group of excellent public speakers have emerged. More than 300 public speakers signed up for the preliminary competition. After the review and pre-finals, 10 groups of contestants stood out and advanced to the finals. The development of the activity has forged a team of theoretical propaganda and encouraged the cadres and the masses to show new looks and new actions in the new era and new journey.(Reporter: Dong Jiannan)

