William Shatner is the oldest man to have traveled in “Space”. Famous Star Trek Captain Kirk flew to 90 with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. In his new book “Without fear: reflections on a life of amazement and wonder” he recounted how he felt after the launch on October 13, 2021. “The journey into space seemed like a funeral to me. All I saw was death “, he writes.

Curated by Eleonora Giovinazzo