Power Generation and Coal Supply: Meeting the Peak Summer Demand

Coal Companies Ensure Adequate Power Supply to Meet Summer Demand

CCTV News – With the ongoing high temperature weather across various parts of the country, power loads have surged due to the scorching heatwaves. However, power generation companies are working tirelessly to operate at full capacity and ensure a steady power supply.

The most recent data reveals that from July 1st to 7th, China Huadian Group consumed 4.75 million tons of coal, marking a 13.5% increase compared to the same period last year. Additionally, power generation reached 100 million kilowatt-hours, showing a year-on-year increase of 13.5% and 5.15%. The operating capacity of thermal power units and power generation have now reached an all-time high.

To meet the rising demand, power generation enterprises are doing everything in their power, while coal companies are making substantial efforts to ensure the supply of thermal coal. The National Energy Group, for instance, has maintained a peak coal production level of 50 million tons for 21 consecutive months, and China Coal Group is expediting procedures to increase production capacity. Moreover, power plants have seen their coal storage reach new highs in recent years.

Ensuring uninterrupted transportation is crucial to guaranteeing a steady coal supply, especially since most of the country’s key power plants are concentrated in the south coast, while coal production is concentrated in the north. However, the person in charge of the port assured reporters that the transportation of coal is smooth this year, and the coal demand for the summer peak can be met.

Zhang Hong, speaking to reporters, stated that in 2023, in addition to the steady growth of domestic production and a significant increase in coal imports, the country’s main railway transportation lines, such as Haoji Railway, Jitong Railway, and Wari Railway, will enhance their transportation capacity. These improvements will play a supporting role in ensuring coal supply throughout 2023.

According to data from the China Coal Industry Association, coal enterprises above designated size in the country have produced a cumulative output of 1.91 billion tons of raw coal in the first five months of 2023. This represents a 4.8% year-on-year increase. Additionally, the country has imported 182 million tons of coal, marking an 89.6% year-on-year increase. The national railway coal transportation volume has reached 1.152 billion tons, up 3.2% compared to the same period last year. Moreover, 965 million tons of coal were used for power generation, showing a 12% year-on-year increase.

With coal companies leaving no stone unturned to ensure a stable supply of electricity and coal to meet the peak summer demand, concerns about inadequate power supply due to high temperatures can be alleviated.

(Original title: Coal companies make every effort to ensure the supply of electricity and coal to meet the peak summer coal demand)

