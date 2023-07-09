New Hyundai i10 2023, the pros and cons of the city car that has just come out and is already having great success

The third generation of Hyundai i10 it underwent a mid-career makeover with some cosmetic tweaks and the introduction of new features. After around three and a half years of career, the models of the standard i10 and the sportier N Line variant have benefited from the updates. The restyling affected both the external appearance and some technical characteristics of the car.

The cosmetic changes include improvements in the body design, the adoption of new stylistic details and the updating of the front and rear light clusters. New body colors and new alloy wheel designs were introduced.

From a technical point of view, Hyundai i10 has received some new features and updates in equipment. These include the integration of new driver assistance systems, advanced active and passive safety devices, and a more modern and complete infotainment system. So let’s see:

Hyundai i10 2023, immediately a good success

Hyundai i10 2023 maintains dimensions unchanged, but presents some interesting technical and aesthetic innovations. Among the exterior changes, two new body colors are introduced: the light gray Lumen Gray and the blue-violet Meta Blue. They add to the other seven colors available, which can also be combined with the contrasting black roof.

The car features some tweaks to the headlights and front grille, along with the introduction of new 15-inch alloy wheels. For the N Line version, specific for motorsport enthusiasts, red details and new 16-inch alloy wheels have been added to accentuate its dynamic character.

Inside the cabin, continuity with the previous model is the main focus, keeping the atmosphere welcoming and functional. The seats feature a tartan fabric with vertical purple lines, while the dashboard features a 4.2-inch instrument cluster, flanked by a larger 8-inch central display. The latter houses the multimedia system, which supports wireless connections with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and can be updated over-the-air to keep up with the latest technology.

Facelifted Hyundai i10 comes with a number of driver assistance systemsa, which include forward collision warning, which can now also recognize cyclists, and lane assistant, which helps keep the car in the center of the lane.

From an engine point of view, the changes we expected have not been introduced, so the range should remain faithful to the current three-cylinder. It includes the 67 bhp naturally aspirated 1.0 MPi and its LPG version with 65 bhp, in addition to the 100 bhp 1.0 T-GDI turbo available on the N Line version.

This mid-career makeover aims to maintain Hyundai i10 2023 competitive in its segment and to offer customers an updated and cutting-edge product in terms of design, technology and performance. In short, there seem to be all the ingredients for an announced success. The automaker is committed to meet the needs of driversproviding a small car with refined characteristics and performance for both everyday driving and more dynamic and sporty driving moments.

Hyundai i10 it is sold in Italy with different variants: Connectline, Prime and N Line. The basic configuration offers complete equipment which includes the multimedia system with 8-inch touch display and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

An LCD Instrumentation with central 4.2-inch TFT Cluster is provided, as well as various advanced driver assistance systems included in the Hyundai SmartSense family. Among these, we find the frontal collision avoidance assistance system, which covers both vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, as well as active lane keeping and cruise control.

L’Prime setup it adds further features, such as the multimedia system with navigator, the rear view camera and a wireless charger for smartphones. It also includes Hyundai BlueLink connected services and support for OTA updates. Other interesting features include power fold exterior mirrors, 16-inch alloy wheels, tinted rear windows and ambient lights, to offer a higher level of comfort and convenience.

The N Line version, available only with the 100hp engine, offers an internal configuration with N Line details and a pedal set with metal finishes. This version is aimed at driving enthusiasts and offers more dynamic performance.

As regards the prices for the Italian market, the new Hyundai i10 starts at 16,950 euros, but the cost can vary depending on the options and trim levels chosen.

