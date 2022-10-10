In order to facilitate the reference of PC DIY players, many power supply manufacturers provide simple computer component power consumption calculators on their official websites. However, recently, eagle-eyed people have discovered- Enermax has just updated its web listing and revealed several unreleased Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 and AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics card models.

Screenshot (via @Momomo_us)

According to a screenshot shared by @Momomo_us on Twitter, Enermax lists Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 / 4070, and AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT / 7800 XT / 7900 XT / 7950 XT and other graphics card models.

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen OEMs expose new NVIDIA/AMD GPUs. For example, at an event in Poland some time ago, TCL listed AMD’s Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics card, and other power supply manufacturers’ websites also listed RTX 40 series GPUs.

Usually, power supply manufacturers get information about new products earlier, especially high-end GPUs that are indispensable for modern gaming PCs. Although it may only be speculative data, Animei’s power consumption calculator is still helpful for consumers to choose the appropriate power supply model.

While Nvidia has released flagship and high-end positioned RTX 4090 24GB and RTX 4080 12/16GB graphics cards, the company has yet to disclose mainstream RTX 4060/4070 derivatives (expected to launch in the first half of 2023).

Even so, Enermax was the first to reveal the two new RTX 40 cards, as well as four AMD RNDA 3 graphics cards – including the Radeon RX 7950 XT, RX 7900 XT, RX 7800 XT, and RX 7700 XT.

The following is the power recommendation of each graphics card using AMD Ryzen R9-7950X processor as the reference platform:

● NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090（733W） ● NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080（600W） ● NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070（565W） ● NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060（478W） ● AMD Radeon RX 7950 XT（702W） ● AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT（610W） ● AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT（580W） ● AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT（478W）

From the data provided by Enermax’s official website list, the power consumption of the RX 7950 XT is 31W lower than that of the RTX 4090, but the RX 7900 XT is 10W higher than the RTX 4080 (it is unclear whether it is a 12GB or 16GB memory version).

In addition, the power consumption of the RX 7700 XT is 87W lower than that of the RTX 4070, while the power consumption of the RTX 4060 is comparable to that of the RX 7700 XT. As for the truth, please wait patiently for the AMD RDNA 3 “Radeon RX 7000” graphics card conference on November 3.