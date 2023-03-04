Electricity consumption is increasing, but reliable power plants are gradually being shut down. A study shows that Germany will soon no longer be able to cover its peak loads itself. The Federal Network Agency recently presented this in a completely different way.

NAccording to calculations by the consulting firm McKinsey, Germany will soon no longer be able to cover its electricity needs on its own at peak times. Accordingly, there is a risk of a supply gap of 4 gigawatts as early as 2025, which will increase to 30 gigawatts by 2030. “We are thus heading towards a significant shortfall: a capacity of 30 gigawatts corresponds to around 30 large thermal power plants,” says McKinsey’s explanation of the new “Energy Transition Index”. WELT AM SONNTAG was able to take a look at the calculations in advance.

“Overall, supply gaps will occur almost 100 times in 2030,” says the analysis by the authors around McKinsey energy expert Thomas Vahlenkamp. Around half of the undersupplied phases last less than five hours. “The longest phase lasts about 21 hours.”

“Germany was a leader for a long time when it came to secure electricity supply,” is how the authors of the study sum up: “It is now clear to all electricity users: “Leadership was yesterday.” in the energy transition is measured using 15 criteria.

also read

McKinsey’s results are in clear contradiction to the report “Security of Supply for Electricity” prepared by the Federal Network Agency and approved by the Federal Cabinet at the end of January. It said that the power supply would be secure even if the coal phase-out was brought forward to 2030. McKinsey considers the assumption that the federal government will be able to build new gas-fired power plants with a capacity of up to 21 gigawatts by 2030 to be particularly questionable.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with our financial journalists. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.