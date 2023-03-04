Will wood be the new RGB? After Fractal Design, among others, brought a series of cases with wooden elements onto the market, Corsair is now also introducing corresponding products. For the time being, however, these are only additional covers for existing housings.

Image: Corsair

Owners of a Corsair 4000 and 5000 series case can give their PC a stylish upgrade. The manufacturer is now offering wooden panels that can be attached to both the front and the top of the housing. The covers are available in three different versions. You can choose between sapelli, bamboo and teak.

Bamboo is the lightest of the three variants, followed by sapelli, probably the least known type of wood in the range. The darkest wood is teak, which also has the typical red tinge.

Image: Corsair

The design of the panels was chosen in such a way that the covers would not have a negative effect on the airflow inside the case. Corsair emphasizes that the panels are compatible with all models in the case series – including the RGB variants.

The wooden covers of the 5000 series can already be ordered on the official website. The price is 78.90 euros. The wooden panels of the 4000 series are available from 56.90 euros, but cannot be bought at the moment. By the way, you can find the right cases at ALTERNATE!