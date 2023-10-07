China Plans to Expand Its Space Station as the ISS Nears Its End

China Plans to Expand its Space Station as the International Space Station Nears End of Life

China‘s space agency, the Chinese Academy of Space Technology (CAST), announced plans to expand its space station from three to six modules. The expansion aims to offer astronauts from other countries an alternative platform for near-Earth missions as the NASA-run International Space Station (ISS) nears the end of its useful life.

This announcement was made at the 74th International Astronautics Congress in Baku, Azerbaijan. CAST stated that the Chinese space station, known as Tiangong or Celestial Palace in Chinese, will have a useful life of more than 15 years, longer than the previously announced 10 years.

Tiangong has been fully operational since late 2022 and can host up to three astronauts at an orbital altitude of up to 450 kilometers. However, even after expansion, it will only represent 40% of the mass of the ISS, which can accommodate seven astronauts. With the ISS expected to be decommissioned after 2030, China aims to become a major space power around the same time.

Last year, Chinese state media mentioned that several countries had expressed interest in sending their astronauts to the Chinese space station. However, the European Space Agency (ESA) revealed this year that it had no budgetary or political approval to participate in Tiangong, putting an end to a years-long plan for a visit by European astronauts.

Despite this setback, Tiangong has become a symbol of China‘s growing influence and confidence in its space efforts. It positions China as a rival to the United States in this area, as collaboration between the two countries in the manned space field is prohibited by US legislation.

Russia, an active participant in the ISS, also has plans for space diplomacy. Last year, the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, declared its intention to build a space station composed of six modules that could house up to four cosmonauts. Russia has suggested that its partners in the BRICS group, including Brazil, India, China, and South Africa, could collaborate on this project.

The expansion of the Chinese space station and Russia’s plans demonstrate the shifting dynamics in space exploration. As the ISS approaches its retirement, countries are looking to establish their own platforms for future missions and assert their presence in space.

