Catanzaro – The Asp of Catanzaro tries to run for cover against the decline in general practitioners that has been registered in the province in recent months. In particular, in the city of Lamezia, the most acute emergency in primary medical assistance is linked to the current absence of available paediatricians.

In fact, the notice for the formulation of the rankings of company availability in the sectors of General Medicine for primary care with a choice cycle has been published by the Catanzaro health authority; hourly cycle primary care; territorial health emergency; assistance in prisons and pediatricians of free choice. Physicians present in the regional ranking, and doctors not present in the same, may submit an application for inclusion in the respective sector rankings, according to the provisions of the notice. The rankings will be valid for one year (it will be the Company’s responsibility to issue any additions and/or corrections) and in any case until the approval of the new regional sector ranking. It will also be necessary to proceed with the formulation of the company ranking for the assignment of provisional assignments of Assistance in the “Ugo Caridi” and “Silvio Paternostro” Penitentiary Institutes of Catanzaro.

