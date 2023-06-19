Power2Drive 2023: E-charging solutions from Zaptec receive positive feedback from the trade audience

Zaptec Deutschland GmbH

Munich (ots)

Great interest among the trade fair visitors and a lively exchange at the stand – that is the conclusion after the first appearance of Zaptec, the Norwegian market leader in charging solutions for electric vehicles, from June 14th to 16th, 2023 at the Power2Drive in Munich. The main focus of attention was on new developments and innovative functions that will expand the solution portfolio of the experts for charging solutions in the e-mobility segment.

Safe and efficient charging of electric vehicles is at the core of Zaptec’s business model. With its solutions Zaptec Go, Zaptec Pro (MID), Zaptec Portal and App, the company has succeeded in becoming the market leader in its home country of Norway and taking away the so-called range anxiety from users of the technology. This is exactly what the design of the trade fair stand at Power2Drive, the company’s premiere at the event, aimed for.

Make way for public charging with Zaptec Pro

The introduction of Zaptec’s approach also included the presentation of new solutions: The Zaptec Pro charging station is perfectly designed for charging in multi-party properties or company car parks. The charging solution delivers an output of up to 22 kW, so up to 110 kilometers of electric driving fun are available in just one hour. Due to the new calibration law conformity, which was announced at Power2Drive, the product will meet all requirements on the German market for measurement accuracy from the beginning of 2024 and is therefore suitable for every application, including public charging. The new product is built on the foundation of an intelligent and scalable solution that includes innovative features such as phase balancing, for which Zaptec was recently granted a patent. In combination with the patented and unique phase compensation and the scalable backplate system, Zaptec Pro then outperforms many other products on the market that already offer calibration law.

Maximum cost efficiency for commuters

In addition, Zaptec announces a stronger focus on solar charging in the home – through future collaborations and a phase switch for Zaptec Go. This makes the product ideal for linking to a solar system in the private sector, because the phase switch automatically switches between single and three-phase charging, depending on the power of the PV system. This maximizes the self-use of the self-produced PV power, especially when the PV output is lower due to the weather.

“As self-sufficient solar charging becomes more popular in homes across Europe, we are pleased to announce working on partnerships with solar and integration partners, as well as a phase switching feature for Zaptec Go. This feature is already very popular with our Pro users.” Daniel Gwercher, Managing Director of Zaptec Germany. “This allows us to automatically switch between 3 and 1 phase to fully utilize the energy generated by solar panels”. The option is particularly attractive because users can use it to charge their vehicles very cheaply and the range is more than sufficient for the average commuter distance of around 20 kilometers per day.

The Zaptec Portal and App solutions were also presented at the stand. With the charging solutions on display at the stand, trade fair visitors were able to see their user-friendliness for themselves.

“Our first participation as an exhibitor at Power2Drive made one thing clear above all: Electromobility is not a dream of the future, but an elementary part of present-day mobility, which can be actively shaped according to the requirements of fleet managers and vehicle users,” explains Daniel Gwercher. “As the market leader in Norway, the motherland of electromobility, we have managed to use our approach to push back the issue of fear of range and we are convinced that this is also possible on the DACH market.”

About Zaptec

Zaptec stands for quality and safety: The charging solutions from the Norwegian manufacturer are based on the latest technology and consist of high-quality individual components. Since 2012, the listed company has been focusing on innovation, intuitive operation and pioneering, Scandinavian minimalist design, for which Zaptec received the Red Dot Award in 2022. All electric vehicle charging solutions are developed based on Norwegian and European safety standards. Zaptec charging solutions are simple on the outside and clever on the inside.

Additional Information: https://zaptec.com/de/

Original content from: Zaptec Deutschland GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

