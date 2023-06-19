Only 24 hours: 25 GB tariff at the absolute lowest price

At handyvertrag.de you can currently get a SIM-only tariff at a bargain price. (Image source: GIGA)

If you already own a smartphone and also need a monthly terminable tariff with a lot of data volume, you should take a look at handyvertrag.de. For a few hours, an Allnet and SMS flat rate is available for a mere 12.99 euros per month.

Be quick: 25 GB for €12.99 per month

The Drillisch brand handyvertrag.de has a super cheap and monthly terminable promotional tariff in stock. 25 GB LTE data volume is currently available for 12,99 Euro per month – including all-network and SMS flat rate (view offer at handyvertrag.de). The one-time connection price for the monthly terminable option is 19.99 euros. Anyone who commits to 24 months pays only 9.99 euros. However, the tariff bargain is only valid until 06/20/2023 (11 a.m.).

The details of the tariff at a glance:

Provider: handyvertrag.de Network: o2

Allnet and SMS flat rate

25 GB LTE-Data volume (max. 50 MBit/s) EU roaming included

Monthly cancellable

Basic fee per month: 12,99 Euro

Provision fee: EUR 19.99 (EUR 9.99 for a 24-month term) Data automatic: yes (can be switched off)

For whom is the offer from handyvertrag.de worthwhile?

The offer from handyvertrag.de is worthwhile for anyone who needs a cheap SIM-only tariff and wants to remain as flexible as possible. If you can do without 5G, you get an all-round carefree tariff at a particularly attractive price. 25 GB for 12.99 euros means that you pay well under 1 euro per gigabyte, which can definitely be described as a bargain. If the data volume is not enough for you, the Drillisch brand also offers other options with up to 40 GB. Since the tariff can be canceled monthly, you can get out quickly if you are dissatisfied.

