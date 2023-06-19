Home » Only 24 hours: 25 GB tariff at the absolute lowest price
Technology

Only 24 hours: 25 GB tariff at the absolute lowest price

by admin
Only 24 hours: 25 GB tariff at the absolute lowest price

At handyvertrag.de you can currently get a SIM-only tariff at a bargain price. (Image source: GIGA)

If you already own a smartphone and also need a monthly terminable tariff with a lot of data volume, you should take a look at handyvertrag.de. For a few hours, an Allnet and SMS flat rate is available for a mere 12.99 euros per month.

Be quick: 25 GB for €12.99 per month

The Drillisch brand handyvertrag.de has a super cheap and monthly terminable promotional tariff in stock. 25 GB LTE data volume is currently available for 12,99 Euro per month – including all-network and SMS flat rate (view offer at handyvertrag.de). The one-time connection price for the monthly terminable option is 19.99 euros. Anyone who commits to 24 months pays only 9.99 euros. However, the tariff bargain is only valid until 06/20/2023 (11 a.m.).

To the offer at handyvertrag.de

The details of the tariff at a glance:

Provider: handyvertrag.de Network: o2
Allnet and SMS flat rate
25 GB LTE-Data volume (max. 50 MBit/s) EU roaming included
Monthly cancellable
Basic fee per month: 12,99 Euro
Provision fee: EUR 19.99 (EUR 9.99 for a 24-month term) Data automatic: yes (can be switched off)

Can be canceled monthly or prepaid – which is better? Find out in this video:

To the offer at handyvertrag.de

For whom is the offer from handyvertrag.de worthwhile?

The offer from handyvertrag.de is worthwhile for anyone who needs a cheap SIM-only tariff and wants to remain as flexible as possible. If you can do without 5G, you get an all-round carefree tariff at a particularly attractive price. 25 GB for 12.99 euros means that you pay well under 1 euro per gigabyte, which can definitely be described as a bargain. If the data volume is not enough for you, the Drillisch brand also offers other options with up to 40 GB. Since the tariff can be canceled monthly, you can get out quickly if you are dissatisfied.

See also  What is the Maps Timeline, the place where Google knows everything about you: how to use it and how to deactivate it

Missed the offer? Use our tariff comparison calculator or read on here:

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

You may also like

A new police robot has entered service in...

External SSD turned into “Backup Artifact”!! Synology BeeDrive...

Bouncy Castle: Warning of a new IT security...

The digital transition, despite everything: the new mantra...

The Flash kicks off a disappointing box office...

One Piece – Netflix series gets first trailer

Fat e-bike :PVY presents innovation on Indiegogo

The performance of the new firmware of the...

Give you the money quickly!Game masterpieces in the...

Knife techniques using the example of The Knife...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy