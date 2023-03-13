The first tank brand owner event “Tank Alliance” was officially opened. During this event, Tank officially released the tank user brand “TANK LIFE Tank·Ran Life”, and displayed various modified tank models on the spot, which was even more important Yes,Officially announced that the tank 300 3.0T model will be launched。

In fact, for the 3.0T tank 300, the folks have been calling for a long time. This official announcement finally gave fans an explanation.The car is based on the border limited edition, equipped with the same 3.0T V6 twin-turbocharged engine as the Tank 500, with a maximum power of 265 kW (360 horsepower), a peak torque of 500 Nm, and a 9-speed automatic transmissionas a comparison, the 2.0T Tank 300 can output a maximum of 227 horsepower and a peak value of 387 Nm, matching an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The tank 300V plan is the first official crowdfunding plan for tanks, the crowdfunding model tank 300 3.0T version, the crowdfunding plan will be launched in the tank App,The crowdfunding target is 1,000 copies, 20,000 yuan each, and each user can only purchase 1 copy.

Tank 300 Frontier Edition

If the project successfully reaches the crowdfunding goal, the project will be launched in April. According to the scope of project development, it is expected to complete the project development in the second quarter of 2024. Users who successfully pay can become product partners and enjoy early adopters and co-creation Five special rights and interests, including the right to expand, the right to expand, the right to shine, and the right to harvest.

In addition to releasing new models, tank cars will also enter more overseas markets,At present, it has been explored in markets such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Australia.

It was officially announced that in 2023, tanks will continue to promote the progress of ASEAN and other markets, and accelerate their deployment into the European market with strict entry standards. In the future, tanks will also enter more global markets. As it enters more overseas markets, Tank will also simultaneously promote the “Light Up the Earth Project” of overseas self-driving. In addition, Tank is expected to establish 30 overseas clubs this year, covering Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Australia, Russia and other regions.