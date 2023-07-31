Practices and laboratories as income objects: Financial investors like to operate here

The interest group for dentists, the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Dentists, considers the argument to be false: “Our current analyzes show clear facts that the investor-run medical care centers do not make any significant contribution to care in structurally weak, rural areas,” says their chairman Martin Hendges. “The investor practices also hardly participate in the care of people in need of care and people with disabilities as part of outreach care and in the care of children and young people with preventive services of individual prophylaxis.”

Hendges demands: “Dental care must no longer be sacrificed to the principles of profit maximization; instead, the progressive commercialization of the health care system must finally be effectively stopped by politicians.”

